LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched a national marketing campaign Tuesday in an effort to boost Michigan’s economy and talent pool.

“You Can in Michigan” is considered the largest campaign focused on attracting talent to any state in the country, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Gov. Whitmer unveils national campaign to attract talent, grow Michigan's economy

“Michigan is a welcoming, inclusive state with strong career opportunities for workers and resources for cutting-edge, high-tech industries that will define the future,” Whitmer said. “Our new, national campaign — ’You Can in Michigan’ — will attract talent and grow our population and economy by sharing our story and showing the nation what we have to offer. From a great quality of life, good cost of living, and strong economic opportunities, there’s something in Michigan for everyone. We have made huge strides to make Michigan a better place to live, work, and invest, and now, we have to go on offense. Let's go from just believing in Michigan to bragging about Michigan.”

We’re told You Can in Michigan will highlight why Michigan is a great place to live and work, showcasing cities like Grand Rapids, Detroit, Traverse City and Houghton. The campaign will be carried across radio ads, television spots, an official website and more. The website includes a cost-of-living calculator and a career portal.

The state says the $20 million campaign will run in California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington state and Washington D.C.

Whitmer signed an executive order this summer aiming to grow the state's population, which started to decelerate in the 1970s.

Hilary Doe was made the country's first chief growth officer and will collaborate with the Growing Michigan Together Council.

"Michigan is leading the future," says Doe. "Right now, we have the opportunity to lead advanced manufacturing, the electric vehicle future; we have an opportunity to lead on renewable energy and help to fight the climate crisis. We have incredible places to call home from vibrant cities to the world's longest freshwater coastline. And we do have a welcoming community with open arms to folks who want to move domestically or internationally to call Michigan home."

