ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A proposal to end the record-long federal government shutdown narrowly passed the Senate Monday night and now heads to the House, where a vote is expected as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

The shutdown continues to disrupt air travel nationwide, with Detroit Metro Airport among 40 U.S. airports affected by flight reductions. Fifty flights were canceled Tuesday at Detroit Metro as delays and cancellations mount across the country.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Government shutdown deal heads to House as flight cancellations mount

"Big disruption so far, massively more disruption as we come into the weekend if the government does not open. It is going to radically slow down," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday at O'Hare Airport in Chicago.

Duffy warned that cancellations rose to 6% Tuesday but could increase to 10% by Friday as staffing issues mount for air traffic controllers, with federal workers still unpaid.

More than 1,200 flights were canceled Tuesday, with over 7,000 flights canceled nationwide since Friday.

Related video: One-way car rentals surge due to flight cancellations caused by government shutdown

One-way car rentals surge due to flight cancellations caused by government shutdown

Darryl Adams, who traveled to Washington D.C. for the Lions game, experienced delays both there and back, finally making it home to Detroit more than nine hours behind schedule.

"I was supposed to get in today around 10 a.m. and now it's about 7 p.m.," Adams said. "I really felt bad for a lot of the workers. You could definitely see it, the affect."

WXYZ

The Senate-approved agreement would fund SNAP benefits through next year and fund the government through January but does not extend Affordable Care Act credits, only promising a future vote.

Michigan Congressman Bill Huizenga said he's "very likely to be a yes on this whole thing with a primary focus on getting this government back open."

However, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell plans to vote no, saying she's "hoping that I can work with my colleagues and that they've been hearing from people the way that I have about how people need help with a very broken health care system."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court extended its order to block full SNAP benefits while the government shutdown continues. This decision does not change what Michigan families will receive this month, as Michigan announced they will resume full SNAP payments.

Traveler Michael Brown hopes for a resolution soon.

WXYZ

"If they're closing the loop on this and coming to some resolution, I hope particularly before the holidays. A lot of my friends are like come, on let's figure this out," Brown said.

Detroit Metro Airport is urging passengers to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

