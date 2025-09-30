Governor Whitmer says state government operations will continue while budget is finalized

LANSING (WXYZ) — State lawmakers have yet to balance the state budget as the deadline draws near. Despite that, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says work for all state employees won't stop.

On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer sent a message to state employees letting them know state government operations would continue in the coming days, beyond the October 1st deadline, while a deal is being finalized.

Provided Whitmer letter

"While the full budget is finalized, your jobs will not be impacted. Your work will continue. You will get paid," the message reads.

However, that provides no relief for the groups that rallied outside the Capitol today, hoping any funding cuts or increased taxes won’t impact them.

“The fact that we are now down to the wire, quite frankly, is unacceptable. People, I have to pass a budget as a director of a nonprofit; if I don’t, I would be fired. It’s unacceptable that we have gotten to a point where school districts open the school year without knowing what their funding structure is going to look like," said Rachelle Crow-Hercher with the Michigan Education Justice Coalition.

On one side of the Capitol lawn, a coalition of educators and parents gathered, urging lawmakers to spare any cuts to education as the Legislature takes it to the wire to finalize a state budget.

“I’m here to advocate for making sure that we adequately fund mental healthcare in schools. Last year, the last budget, allotted for $300 million for mental health inside schools and we need to make sure that it stays at least that and that hopefully more and stays robust because we know that, especially in areas like Oxford, kids are continuing to walk into classrooms, into the front doors of schools traumatized," said Emily Bush of Oxford.

Advocates for the cannabis industry came for the second day in a row, pushing back on a proposed 24 percent wholesale tax.

While it would help fund roads, they’re concerned the tax could lead to job cuts, less tips for budtenders, and of course, higher costs passed on to customers.

“We have a $3 billion cannabis industry here in Michigan, one of the most successful industries in the state, and ya know, putting this tax in place would cost thousands and thousands of jobs," said Aaron Lanctot.

