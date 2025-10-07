Live at 7 p.m.: Vigil & community reflection following Grand Blanc church tragedy

(WXYZ) — A vigil and community reflection event will take place Tuesday night in Grand Blanc, following the deadly mass shooting and fire at a church last month.

Full coverage of the Grand Blanc church tragedy here

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m., it will take place at Don Bachelor Field at Grand Blanc High School. Doors open at 6 p.m.

A gunman crashed his truck through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Sept. 28. He then opened fire and set the church on fire, killing four people and injuring 10 more. The shooter was also killed by police.

For those planning to attend the vigil, there are some things you need to know.



No wax candles or open flames – electronic lights only

No bags allowed in stadium

Metal detectors at entries

No vaping/smoking, alcohol or drugs in stadium

7 News Detroit Anchor Mike Duffy will be at the vigil, and we will live stream the event starting at 7 p.m.

Below is the schedule of events for the vigil