Grand opening of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The highly anticipated Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park officially opens to the public on Saturday.

Watch the latest reports from Brittany Toolis live from the park in the video below

Grand opening of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park is this weekend

The 22-acre park along Detroit's west riverfront officially broke ground in May of 2022. The grand opening will also coincide with the annual Detroit Harvest Fest, which is moving to the park.

Throughout the weekend, the public is encouraged to visit the park and check out the Detroit Harvest Fest, which will include a performance from Detroit musicians and The Jacksons, more than 30 food trucks and more.

Among the activities available, guests can take a ride down the 23-foot-tall Bernstein Bear Slide at the Delta Dental Play Garden, shoot hoops in the William Davidson Sport House, stroll the water’s edge along the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden, and enjoy live music on the grass of the DTE Foundation Summit.

Watch below: New drone video over Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park

Drone video over Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park

Three stages and a coffee shop pop-up space will provide guests with a place to enjoy a variety of dance and musical performances all weekend long, headlined by The Jacksons at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday on the Summit Main Stage.

The opening of the park also includes the opening of a major section of the Detroit Riverwalk in front of the Riverfront Towers and Water Square area.

That boardwalk will now be open, connecting the rest of the Riverfront to the all-new park.

Here's everything you need to know about the grand opening and Detroit Harvest Fest.

Transportation

There will be free parking at The Assembly Garage at 1701 W. Lafayette, and it's a .2-mile walk or a free shuttle. There's also free parking at Bagley Mobility Hub at 1501 Wabash St., which is a .5-mile walk or there's a free shuttle.

There are also free shuttles from Clark Park at 1161 Clark or the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation at 2835 Bagley.

People can also take The People Mover and get off at the Water Square stop and walk to the park from there.

Bikes are not allowed in the festival footprint, and bike parking is available at the Southwest Greenway, Rose Parks and East Riverfront entrances.

Event map

Family fun activities

Family fun activities will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They include a pumpkin patch, adventure trail, art alley and more.

There's also the Delta Dental Play Garden, which includes giant slides, climbing towers, swings, and more. The Delta Dental Play Garden is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.