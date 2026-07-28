LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — Old-school hobbies like knitting, baking, quilting, and weaving are making a comeback — and it's younger generations leading the charge.

Gen Z has taken to calling them "grandma hobbies," and at Heritage Spinning and Weaving in Lake Orion, the trend is on full display.

Watch Jolie Sherman's report below

'Grandma hobbies' like knitting and weaving are making a comeback among young people

The shop, which has been in business since 2000, offers classes in knitting, crocheting, weaving, and spinning — and owner Joan Sheridan says she's seeing a younger and younger crowd walk through the door.

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"I think it's a little bit of a revolt to the digital technology that we always have in our hand," Sheridan said.

Manager Karrie Roever says the shop hosts social knitting sessions several days a week — and the crowd is diverse.

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"Often we'll get a group of college kids that will come in and in addition to younger people, we are getting more men," Roever said.

Madison Miller is one of those younger participants who has fully embraced the trend.

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"I love a grandma hobby. I have a group of friends and we actually host grandma craft nights," Miller said.

Miller also sees the hobbies as a meaningful alternative in an increasingly AI-driven world.

"I think about especially with AI and things that are more common place now and becoming so unavoidable. Young people like myself who are adverse to those things enjoy something with a little bit of soul."

"Like AI couldn't make this," said Miller referring the miniature crocheted elephant in her hands. "Are you joking? Look at his little face. Someone did this with their hands, and that's beautiful!"

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21-year-old Natascha Roever has been practicing grandma hobbies most of her life.

"I've been knitting since I was 8 or 9. I also cross stitch and weave as well," Roever said.

For her, the appeal goes beyond nostalgia.

"I think that that's kind of the draw is being able to do something that you can be proud of, that you made instead of going to the store and buying something that's most popular or trending," Roever said. "I think it's nice to show, you know, we can do it, too."

These activities aren't just there to remind you of older pastimes — they're actually healthy, too, as they get us away from screens and devices.

Neuropsychologists at Henry Ford Health say grandma hobbies not only relieve stress, but that learning a new skill can help improve memory and thinking abilities, and lower the risk of dementia. Sheridan says the research backs up what she's seen in her shop for years.

"Studies that have been done prove that these are good for your mental health," Sheridan said.

Community is another reason the trend is resonating — and at Heritage Spinning and Weaving, that community is a tight-knit one.

"I think that one of the things that defines the store." Sheridan said. "And that's why the shop is named 'Heritage' because this is important, and it's up to us, each person, to keep it going and we do that by reaching out to young people and embracing them."

Karrie Roever summed it up simply.

"I think you're never too young or too old to learn something," Roever said.

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