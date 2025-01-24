Grandmother dies in house fire in Redford Township overnight

One woman was killed overnight in a house fire in Redford Township. It happened just before 11 p.m. and firefighters were on scene for hours trying to put out the flames.

Three people were inside the home at the time – a 72-year-old grandmother, her daughter and her grandson. Sadly, the grandmother passed away.

I was on the scene all night and spoke to her family. They say Diane Jones, a mother and grandmother, was a wonderful person who could make anybody laugh.

"She was an amazing person. She loved her family. She loved us. We were just all together here Saturday night for family night just loving on each other. We were eating pizza, cracking jokes, telling stories," Christel Jones said about Diane.

Christel's nephew, Daniel, and his mom, were also inside the home when the fire broke out. Diane was in her room with the door closed.

They tell us that firefighters opened it up and saw it was filled with smoke.

Daniel's mom escaped by jumping from a window to escape the flames, but Diane was trapped inside.

"Unfortunately we were met with a lot of flames on both the ground and second level," Chris Lisak, the Reford Acting Battalion Chief, said. "By the time we were able to get the victim she had succumbed to her injuries."

It’s not something anybody can take on and just let go," Daniel said. "I wish she was still here, I wish she was still with us. One more breath. Just seeing her I wish I could see her."

Family tells us they did have working smoke detectors in the home. The fire's cause is still under investigation.