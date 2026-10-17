Grandparents and a grandma monster truck driver: Why the Shiny Rust Hot Rod Spectacular is more than cars

NOVI, Mich. — There's plenty of horsepower and plenty to look at this weekend at Novi's Vibe Credit Union Showplace. But for some attending the Shiny Rust Hot Rod Spectacular, it's about a lot more than the cars.

The inaugural event is heating things up, with classic cars, hot rods, rat rods and more taking over Novi this weekend. More than 200 cars are on display.

Watch Faraz Javed's report in the video player below:

Why the Shiny Rust Hot Rod Spectacular in Novi is more than just cars

For Riley Cater, the coolest part of the event is the drag cars. But the best part is getting to experience it all with his grandpa, Roger Cater.

"It's fun. I just spend time with him," Riley said.

When asked what he'll remember about being there with his grandson 10 years from now, the answer was simple.

"Just spending time with him," Roger said.

A few rows over, Craig Atkins is also creating those precious memories with his daughters, 8-year-old Lainie and 3-year-old Palmer, who just loves hitting the horn.

Atkins hopes his daughters walk away having learned something.

"They learn the different parts of the history of how it works, how everything moves, you know, what everything started from," Atkins said.

Then there's Amy Arn, proving that you don't have to be a kid to discover what you're capable of.

"I am a grandma. We have six grandbabies and number seven is due in December," Arn said.

Amy and her husband, James, built "Lil Miss Radioactive" from scratch in their two-car garage, but she is the one behind the wheel.

"Amazing. I can't — it's kind of hard to put in words ... I've gone over cars with this thing. I've tipped over cars on this," Arn said.

What truly makes it all worth it is when young girls stop to check out the monster truck.

"Doing this and empowering women and showing the little girls that girls can do this too ... I say, 'You know who drives this?' They're like, 'No.' I say, 'I do.' And they're like,

'Oh my gosh,'" Arn said.

At 50 years old, this granny is just getting started.

"Why not? It's super fun! Just shows anybody can do this. This has been my dream since I was 10; never in a million years I thought (it) would come true," Arn said.

Sunday is the last day for the event. For details, head to www.shinyrustshow.net.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

