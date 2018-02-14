Grant Me Hope: Geno loves playing basketball, video games, and making good grades

DETROIT (WXYZ) -

Hitting the hardwood and shooting hoops in the NBA. That’s a dream Geno has that he hopes will come true one day. But a bigger dream is to be adopted.

The 14-year-old foster child would like to be part of a family that enjoys football and basketball and would encourage his passion for sports.

He likes passing, shooting, and winning in basketball. He’s plans to go out for track this year.

“I’m going to do hurdles,” Geno said with a smile.

His current caregivers own horses and sheep that he helps take care of.

“I like having my horse. I like to play with her or ride [or] grooming her. I run with her, trot, canter. I go to fair with her,” he explained.

He has won 10 ribbons at equestrian events!

He is also a good student who enjoys his classmates.

“I like helping people. I get along with people a lot. I can make friends easy,” said Geno.

“My friends would say I’m funny and caring and like playing around a lot,” he added.

He would like to be a doctor or firefighter or play professional basketball one day.

“My perfect day would be me going to Hawaii, going to a gym and have fun on roller coaster rides,” he said.

And having a family to share those experiences with would be the best!

“I would like a Mom and Dad. I would like siblings that are older than me. I would like parents that care for me,” said Geno.

If you’d like to learn more about Geno, please call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

You can also read more about Geno HERE.