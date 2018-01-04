Grant Me Hope: Jermaine and Princeton are brothers hoping to be adopted together

DETROIT (WXYZ) -

One is the “peacemaker” and an “old soul.” The other is “friendly” and “inquisitive.”

According to their case worker, 8-year-old Jermaine and 6-year-old Princeton are two peas in a pod.

“Jermaine, he pays attention to everything. Princeton, he’s just all over the place. He really keeps you on your toes,” she laughed.

“They’re very smart. They do well in school. They’re really active boys,” the caseworker added.

Jermaine wants to play baseball as he grows up and wants to work as a firefighter. His favorite subject is math. He’s the “old soul” of the bunch.

Princeton aims to play hockey. He’s described as very smart for his age and very inquisitive. He loves slushies, friend chicken, and chicken pot pies.

Together, they enjoy going outside, sports, coloring, playing video games, playing with their super heroes, and going to the movies.

“They’re loveable. Princeton doesn’t know any strangers. They love to be hugged,” said the caseworker.

A future forever family for Princeton and Jermaine must be willing to adopt them together.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, the boys would do best with two experienced parents who have knowledge of the impact of trauma on a child’s behavior and development.

If you’d like to learn more about Jermaine and Princeton, you can contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

