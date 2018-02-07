Grant Me Hope: Jesse is a warm, fun-loving kid who describes himself as a good helper

DETROIT (WXYZ) -

Being handy and helpful is something Jesse takes pride in.

Working with his hands and completing chores make him feel needed. So, a social worker says he’s always very helpful and caring around people.

The 12-year-old enjoys learning, and he thrives on structure and with one-on-one attention.

He also likes having fun!

“I like swimming, I like basketball, and watching TV,” he said. “I like to go shopping for shoes and clothes…I love Chinese food.”

He has dreams of working in law enforcement one day.

“I want to grow up and be a police man,” he explains.

But what he really dreams about is having a family.

“I look for a Mom and Dad,” he said.

“I want my own family that will do stuff with me and take me places and go somewhere.“

He would also like to continue having a relationship with his siblings.

“I love my sister and brother. I like playing games with them,” he smiled.

If you’d like to learn more about Jesse, please call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

You may also read more about Jesse here.

PLEASE SHARE

If you're not at a place in your life where adoption is right for you, please share these videos on social media...to help raise awareness. Thank you!