Grant Me Hope: Shiloh wants to visit Paris, loves playing volleyball

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is Shiloh, a teen who dreams of traveling someday with a Forever Family. For now, she's hoping to find loving adoptive parents, who will take her in, spend time with her, and help her grow.

Learn more about Shiloh in the video player below

Grant Me Hope: Shiloh hopes to travel to Paris one day

Shiloh loves celebrating holidays like Halloween and Christmas, laughing with family, and being part of traditions that bring people together. She is a kind and caring young person who values family and enjoys sharing time with the people closest to her.

After school, she enjoys practicing nail designs, which she often does with friends, and she has fun staying active in volleyball. She loves dogs, enjoys travel, and dreams of one day living in a big house, joining AKA, and maybe even pursuing boxing.

It’s important that Shiloh that her forever family values relationships and will support her in maintaining the ones that are meaningful to her.

To learn more about Shiloh, visit the MARE website, and you can see other stories on our Grant Me Hope page.