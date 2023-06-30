Greektown to receive $20M for street redesign in new state budget

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's Greektown district is getting a makeover after being awarded $20 million from the state of Michigan.

The investment will completely redesign Monroe Street, making it a curbless, more pedestrian-friendly street.

It's been a staple in the city of Detroit for decades, and on any given summer day, Greektown attracts residents and visitors alike.

“There's a buzz in Detroit and this is kind of the heartbeat of it, right,” Dave Feamster of Colorado said.

Feamster was born and raised in the city of Detroit but now lives in Colorado. He's visiting this week with his family and Greektown was one of the first stops on the list.

“We love Greektown," Feamster said. "Every year, we come back here and this is the first place we go. Pegasus is our favorite.”

But by next year, his visit may look a bit different once a $20 million redesign gets underway.

“We’re totally excited and proud that we can revamp our street to showcase our culture one more time,” said Yanni Dionisopoulos, who co-owns three Greektown businesses: Golden Fleece, Bakaliko and Exodus Rooftop.

The street in the heart of Greektown will soon be redone, adding room for more outdoor cafes and makes it better to host festivals and events.

“You’re going to get the full experience of being on a street in Athens, lets say, with the outdoor dining, a totally revamped street with more trees, greeneries,” Dionisopoulos said.

Dionisopoulos says the project has been nearly five years in the making and can’t wait until the project is complete.

Those visiting Greektown are also looking forward to the future.

“I think that’s going to be awesome," Joe Feamster said. "It's going to bring a lot more people down here and it’s going to help the businesses out here too.”

"I love it. I think it’s nice," Detroit resident Michelle Walker added. "Nice and comfortable and safe.”

Dionisopoulos says the project should be completed by this time next year.