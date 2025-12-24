Greektown's Beaubien intersection reopens as Detroit's $20M renovation reaches milestone

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Beaubien and Monroe intersection in Detroit's Greektown reopened to traffic temporarily this week, marking the first major milestone in the district's $20 million transformation project that has disrupted the area since April.

"This is the first day we have Beaubien open for through traffic," said Tasso Teftsis, vice president of Greektown Neighborhood Partnership. "It's great. I love seeing cars driving through and people getting to where they want to be."

The state-funded renovation project has created significant challenges for local businesses and visitors throughout 2024, forcing pedestrians to navigate construction barriers and detours while shops dealt with reduced foot traffic.

"Some do better than others, some might be down 50%, others maybe 10%," Teftsis said, referring to business losses during construction.

Along with the intersection reopening, new concrete sidewalks have been installed and pedestrian paths have been widened throughout the construction zone.

"This whole portion right here was the only space to walk in up to where the cutoff is. Now this is much wider, gonna be way better for people to come down," said Dillan Butras, manager of Athens Liquor, a business located on the Greektown corner.

Butras said the extended timeline tested patience, but the results are promising.

"I mean, it's nice seeing it so open. Before, it was so condensed. It definitely took a little longer than expected, but seeing it done is showing us the vision of what it's gonna be like when fully open," Butras said.

The construction has surprised some visitors returning to Detroit. Sharyl Chatman Jr., who was visiting family for the holidays, hadn't been back to the area in some time.

"It was a surprise, but also looks like progress in the making," Chatman said.

When shown renderings of the completed project, Chatman expressed enthusiasm about the planned improvements.

"It looks like open air markets, festivals, looks like there's gonna be a lot to do down here," Chatman said.

Teftsis, who also owns Astoria Pastry Shop in Greektown, believes the disruption will ultimately benefit the district.

"We always wanted to be the most beautiful street in Detroit and there's no other way than to just refocus and put money into the street," Teftsis said. "Ultimately, well worth it. Whole street's gonna be beautiful."

The construction project is expected to be complete by summer 2026.

