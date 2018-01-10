Green means slow: MDOT outfitting plows with more visible lights

(WXYZ) - Green lights means slow. Wait, what?

The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing to outfit its plows with green lights, helping to make the vehicles more visible to drivers.

"Our visual system would be more attracted to a bright green light versus a bright white flashing light in a heavy snowstorm," says Michigan Eye Institute's Dr. Bernie Tekiele in a new video posted by MDOT.

The department says it plans to have green lights on the complete fleet of winter maintenance vehicles by the start of the next winter season.