Grinch who stole Christmas from mom, daughter caught at Detroit crack house

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Somebody recognized the guy pulling off the ripoff on Wednesday night and dropped a dime on him.

We watched as he grabbed Christmas gifts that had been bought for a 7-year-old daughter. He even grabbed the TV on the way out the door.

Amanda Larue watched her home surveillance and the theft from the restaurant where she was working to provide for her daughter.

“It’s probably the most gut wrenching violation. I like didn’t know what to do.”

She put in the surveillance system because her Warren home had been broken into twice before. She also got a German Shepard mix guard dog but the Grinch knew how to get around that with some treats.

But he’s also stupid.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says he left behind his cell phone and detectives were able to trace it back to the him.

A tip led police to find him in a Detroit crack house.

Dwyer says he was out on probation on another drug case so with that and this, he will stay locked up at least through Christmas.