Grosse Pointe Board votes to stop the construction of a health clinic at Grosse Pointe North High School

GROSSE POINTE (WXYZ) — The Grosse Pointe Public school board voted 4-3 to stop the construction of a controversial health clinic being built at Grosse Pointe North High School. The clinic was previously approved by the board in November.

Once the 4-3 decision came down, the board members were met with boo's and public comments that lasted for three hours. Many vocalized that they were for the clinic, while others said they were against it.

"If you can't approve this clinic I suggest you change your mission statement because it's full of hypocrisy," one commenter said.

"Your sitting up here trying to stall out and stop this opportunity from coming to our district is a shame honestly. It's embarrassing," another one adds.

Those in favor of the clinic argued that it was needed to improve health outcomes and absenteeism at Grosse Pointe North High School. Others didn't feel the same.

"I feel like we should postpone moving forward with this clinic. I believe with all the information that is newly gathered and all the legal challenges that we have...that is grounds for cancellation," one person said.

The clinic would allow those ages five to 21 from all five Grosse Pointe schools and Harper Woods to access free health care services.

The district was approached by Corewell Health to build the clinic and would have to use $1 million from its sinking fund to build it. The operating funds though would not come from the district.

The resolution to stop it was introduced by two members this week after a threat of legal action over the use of taxpayer dollars