Grosse Pointe communities study natural shoreline solutions along Lake St. Clair

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The way Lake St. Clair's shoreline is protected in parts of the Grosse Pointes could soon be changing.

Grosse Pointe Farms and Grosse Pointe Shores are partnering on a project to study whether aging concrete seawalls can be reinforced or replaced in some areas with more natural shoreline features. The goal is to reduce erosion, protect the shoreline and improve the lake's ecosystem.

Engineers will study approximately three miles of shoreline to determine where those changes could work and whether natural solutions can provide the protection waterfront communities need.

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Grosse Pointe shoreline project explores natural erosion control

For residents like Jim Tobin, the lake is a major part of what makes living in the Grosse Pointes special.

"This is something that people love to have in their backyard," Tobin said.

Protecting the shoreline from erosion and changing water levels remains an ongoing challenge for communities along Lake St. Clair. Tobin believes it is time to explore new approaches.

"It's only going to get worse when the water level comes up and they do have to come up with a better barrier. There's better technologies out there," Tobin said.

The study will examine whether natural shoreline features, including boulders, could help absorb wave energy, reduce erosion and create improved habitat for fish and wildlife.

Kurt Kloenhamer, who regularly walks along Lake St. Clair in Grosse Pointe Shores, said he supports studying whether a more natural shoreline is feasible.

"Erosion is a big problem but so many times when I am walking around here, I see wildlife. So, it is a habitat," Kloenhamer said.

"I am looking forward to something that makes a nicer looking habitat for everything," Kloenhamer said.

The $870,000 project is funded through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative in partnership with EGLE. Officials said the project remains in the planning stages, and no final restoration locations have been selected.

"We've got to contend to the fluctuations in water levels," Tobin said.

Before any changes are made, engineers will take a closer look at the shoreline to determine where natural barriers could work best and whether they can provide adequate protection.

Residents will have an opportunity to share feedback during a public meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Grosse Pointe Farms Pier Park.

This story was reported on-air by Peter Maxwell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

