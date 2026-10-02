GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Halloween display that started as a hobby at a Grosse Pointe Farms home has grown into a community tradition that helps support local schools.

For nearly 20 years, Glenn Williams has transformed his property into The Haunted Garage, a walk-through Halloween attraction featuring actors, animatronics and interactive scares.

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Grosse Pointe Farms Haunted Garage turns Halloween tradition into fundraiser for local schools

“I've always have loved Halloween,” Williams said.

What began as a personal passion project has expanded over the years into a seasonal attraction that draws families while raising money for local education programs.

“Raising money for the local schools was kind of my itch that I wanted to scratch because I knew that there were other fundraisers out there and I kinda thought you kind of have a collection why don't we try to do something here,” Williams said.

Building The Haunted Garage is a months-long effort. Williams said preparations begin in July, with volunteers helping build sets, paint scenery and test special effects before opening day.

“We have to. I mean I look at the calendar and say when is our opening day. Well it's tonight. We have to start 70 days from there just to hopefully get open,” Williams said.

Volunteer Roland Carloni helps operate several of the attraction’s animated characters.

“I operate three different Frankenstein's and a spider,” Carloni said.

Each year, the attraction adds new elements while maintaining a classic Halloween feel.

“What you're going to see is old school Halloween kind of combined with some of the newer props that the industry is coming out with and we are trying to fit them into what is appropriate for our age group,” Williams said.

Behind the witches, monsters and special effects, Williams said the attraction’s main purpose is supporting local schools. Proceeds from ticket sales go toward helping provide resources for students.

“I am happy we are able to help the community and help the schools,” Williams said.

General admission tickets cost $16, while VIP tickets are $25. The Haunted Garage is open throughout October on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by Peter Maxwell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

