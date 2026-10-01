Grosse Pointe Farms residents raise concerns over contractor conduct during $47 million sewer project

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. — Several Grosse Pointe Farms residents say they are growing frustrated with how some construction crews are operating during a $47 million sewer system improvement project designed to help reduce the risk of basement flooding during major rain events.

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Grosse Pointe Farms residents say contractor conduct is creating frustrations during a $47 million sewer replacement project.

The project includes approximately 7 miles of new storm sewers that will be separated from the combined sewer system in the district, along with construction of a new stormwater pump station at Moross Road and Chalfonte. City officials say the project is designed to remove about one-third of wet-weather flow from the combined sewer system and reduce the likelihood and severity of basement flooding.

Residents cited concerns ranging from trash left behind at work sites to workers parking personal vehicles on sidewalks, lawns and driveways.

I spoke with Grosse Pointe Farms resident Patrick Karabon, who said concerns about professionalism have existed since the project began. "The professionalism has been an issue since day one."

Karabon said he has documented several incidents and provided photos showing worker vehicles parked on sidewalks and lawns, along with debris and trash left behind.

"There's been a lot of trash on private property. Trash that I have moved to the easement."

Karabon said he has repeatedly raised concerns with city officials.

"What's really happening at this point is that there's one issue, it gets resolved, and then there's another issue down the line," he said.

Another resident, Sandra Maloney, said workers parking vehicles has created additional problems for pedestrians.

"The workers have been parking their cars over the sidewalks which are already impeded," said Maloney.

While reporting in the area of Lexington and Barclay, I observed trash that had been bagged up. I also saw a contractor parked in a resident's driveway. The vehicle was moved after I asked whether the worker lived at the home.

City officials said they notified the contractor about debris concerns and that efforts have been made to collect loose debris at the site.

Officials also said a contractor vehicle parked on a lawn right-of-way was there to keep equipment nearby for density testing of recently poured concrete. The city noted that contractors sometimes need to work within the public right-of-way.

Residents also raised concerns about a contractor using a homeowner's outdoor electrical outlet without permission.

Doorbell camera video provided by a resident shows a worker carrying a yellow box onto private property, placing it near the home and plugging it into an outdoor outlet.

Maloney questioned whether contractors should be allowed to use a homeowner's electricity.

"Anyone using my electricity when they're not my contractors and I am not paying them to do the work yeah, a little invasive," she said.

I later saw a similar yellow box outside another home and contacted the city for an explanation. City officials said the device is a battery-operated tracer reader used while crews are digging and that the city is not aware of contractors using any private electrical service.

Maloney remains skeptical.

"I mean it's still electricity right? It's drawing something or else they wouldn't be plugging it in."

The company performing the work is DiPonio Contracting. When I asked a site supervisor about the homeowners' concerns, the supervisor declined to comment and told me I had a "groundbreaking story."

City officials also addressed concerns about a contractor vehicle parked in a resident's driveway, saying an engineer temporarily used the driveway while the homeowner did not need access and that the vehicle has since been moved.

In a statement, the City of Grosse Pointe Farms said it understands the project is disruptive to residents while new pipe is installed beneath roadways. Officials said a construction observer is on site during active construction and that the city will continue working with the contractor and residents to minimize disruptions.

Construction began at the start of last year and is expected to be completed by the end of next year. The city said the work is being completed in phases, meaning individual residents will not experience construction impacts for the entire duration of the project.

Officials also noted that once work is completed, the contractor is responsible for leaving construction areas in as good, if not better, condition than before construction began.

Despite their complaints, residents said they believe the project is necessary.

City officials are asking for residents' patience as work continues on what they describe as the city's largest public works project in more than a quarter century.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

