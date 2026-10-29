GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — After months of detours, dust and construction, the orange barrels are gone and Charlevoix Street has a new look. City leaders celebrated the completion of the project Thursday with a ribbon cutting, marking a new chapter for the street in Grosse Pointe Park.

The $3.8 million Charlevoix streetscape project stretches from Alter Road to Beaconsfield Avenue. It includes wider sidewalks, new lighting, landscaping and a curbless street design — all intended to create a more walkable and inviting business district.

Watch the full story from Grosse Pointe Park reporter Peter Maxwell in the video below

Grosse Pointe Park celebrates completion of $3.8 million Charlevoix streetscape project

Beneath the surface, the project also brought important infrastructure improvements, including a new water main and storm sewer repairs. The state helped fund the project with a $1.8 million grant.

For residents, the finished work is a welcome change.

"This is just a wonderful improvement," said Lee Marburger, a Grosse Pointe Park resident.

"It's great to see all of the of the work and effort that went into it and we're really excited to see it completed," said Steve Coi, a Grosse Pointe Park resident.

City leaders say the project is about more than just a new road.

"This is what connects us. This is what builds tax base. This is what builds community are beautiful spaces like this," said Mayor Michele Hodges of the city of Grosse Pointe Park.

With the makeover now complete, the hope is that the short-term disruption local businesses had to work through will lead to long-term benefits.

"Looks brand new and they really needed a facelift over here. I think anyone who was up here the last few years could see that it kind of deserved it," said Tony Vassallo, owner of Park Barber's.

"I am excited. I am hoping it brings more people to take a look at Charlevoix and embrace Kercheval, Charlevoix and Mack Business districts," said Chris Thomas, owner of Iris Mortgage.

City of Detroit leaders joined Hodges for Thursday's ribbon cutting. Both cities are hoping the improvements will help attract more visitors and businesses.

"It's not just huge for the city of Grosse Pointe Park. It's huge for our partners in the city of Detroit as well," Hodges said.

"Collaboration with our sister cities is something that we truly value and Mayor Sheffield couldn't be more excited for the city of Grosse Pointe Park. I know this has been a long time coming," said Victoria Wesbrook, the city of Detroit mayor's spokesperson.

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