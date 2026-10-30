GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — As voters in several metro Detroit communities reject public safety millages, Grosse Pointe Park is taking a different approach to fund its fire and police services.

A nonprofit dedicated to supporting the city's officers and firefighters is launching a fundraiser to replace aging firefighting gear that neighboring departments have already modernized. The goal is to raise $300,000 through voluntary donations rather than a new property tax millage.

See the full story from Grosse Pointe Park reporter Peter Maxwell in the video below

Grosse Pointe Park firefighters turn to community donations to replace aging oxygen equipment

When firefighters rush into a burning building, the equipment they use is their lifeline. But the gear that helps them breathe is nearing the end of its lifespan — and the city's budget doesn't cover the cost to replace it.

Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Director Jim Bostock told me these air tanks have a 15-year lifespan, and much of the department's current breathing equipment is already nearing 13 years of service. Replacing it costs $300,000.

"This is exactly what we're looking to replace. Those harnesses masks and tanks," Bostock said.

"When they go into high heat and toxic smoke filled environment, they have to have fresh air in order to do their jobs," Bostock said.

While other communities have turned to ballot initiatives for public safety funding, Grosse Pointe Park is taking a different route.

"It's my job as the director of public safety to use all of our budget responsibly and to use it to it's fullest extent. It's also my job to find alternative sources of funding," Bostock said.

The Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Foundation — a nonprofit supporting the city's firefighters and police officers — has launched its "Coverage for Courage" campaign. I spoke with one of the foundation's founding members, Doug Turnbull.

"It's important. We have to keep the people who keep us safe, safe," Turnbull said.

The foundation hopes to raise the $300,000 through voluntary donations instead of a new property tax millage to fund the purchase.

"People are concerned of raising of taxes and why can't the municipalities pay for it," City Manager Nick Sizeland said.

"It's a big one for us. It's a big ask but I know we are going to get the numbers. I know the community will support it," Turnbull said.

Sizeland points out that residents and business owners can choose whether to contribute and how much.

"We're going outside of the box. We're applying for grants. The city has a capital improvement plan that includes public safety, but we have a great philanthropic group here that is how we can do this differently," Sizeland said.

The foundation hopes to raise the $300,000 in the next 8 to 12 months, and residents I spoke with say they support the effort.

"I do plan to provide some fundraising for it and I think it's a worthwhile initiative that people would be happy to support," Grosse Pointe Park resident Rachael Hone said.

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