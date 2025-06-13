Grosse Pointe teen gets blended sentence in 105 mph crash that killed passenger

(WXYZ) — A Grosse Pointe teen who was going 105 mph when he crashed, killing his friend who was a passenger, was given a blended sentence on Friday.

A judge gave Kiernan Tague a blended sentence of 19-38 months. He was sentenced to a level 2 secure placement probation facility, which means he will be placed in a residential facility, the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Flynn MacKrell, 18, was riding in the car with Tague, who was 16 in November 2023, when the crash happened. Tague, who is now 18, was doing 105 mph in a 25 mph zone. Police say he lost control and crashed into a tree, killing Flynn, who was a freshman at the University of Dayton.

Originally, Tague was charged with second-degree murder, but he ended up pleading guilty to Manslaughter with a Motor Vehicle with an adult designation.

The case made national headlines as Flynn's family wanted Tague's mother to be held responsible for the crash, alleging that she knew the driver had a history of speeding

"He had no regard for his passenger safety, no regard for pedestrian safety. And the mother knew it," Flynn's dad, Thad MacKrell, told ABC News.

Watch Flynn MacKrell's parents give victim impact statements in the videos below

Father of Flynn MacKrell gives victim impact statement

Mother of Flynn MacKrell gives victim impact statement

An investigation report obtained by ABC News showed that the driver's mom had reportedly texted him leading up to the crash and told him to stop speeding.

"I have screen shots of you ... driving 123 mph," Tague's driver's mother texted him, according to the report.

Video from the aftermath of the crash showed the massive damage that came from the crash, with pieces of the car spread across the road.

You can hear Tague's message to the judge in the video below