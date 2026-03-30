Grosse Pointe Woods residents demand increased police enforcement at Mack Avenue crosswalks

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in Grosse Pointe Woods are calling for increased police enforcement and lower speed limits along Mack Avenue, saying drivers are ignoring crosswalk signals and making it dangerous for pedestrians.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Grosse Pointe Woods residents demand safer crosswalks on Mack Avenue

I visited the busy crosswalks near Vernier Road on Monday and watched many residents having trouble crossing the street as vehicles failed to stop.

"It's very daunting to try and cross the street," Lisa Quirk said.

Quirk was out walking her grandchildren and said crossing Mack Avenue can be challenging.

"People don't pay attention. There's a lot of people texting and eating or whatever and driving and they're not paying attention to the crosswalks," Quirk said. "We crossed over to go to the pet store. There was one person stopped in the outer lane and people were just ripping by."

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The city of Grosse Pointe Woods installed new crosswalk signs in the summer of 2025. Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Director John Kosanke told me the new signs have been very helpful, but he will have officers step up patrols and enforcement.

Despite the signs, residents say the problem persists.

"People aren't paying attention or not slowing down," Amanda Onoro said. "I think more enforcement because really, lights, signs — what else can you do?"

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The traffic is a major concern for 10-year-old Dylan Starkey and her mother Amanda, who say they have experienced the danger firsthand.

"I think any parent around here can share a horror story of their child almost getting hit by a car," Amanda Starkey said.

"I would like to be able to cross Mack without worrying that I could get hit," Dylan Starkey said.

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Dylan Starkey plans to attend the next city council meeting to push for a greater police presence and a lower speed limit, so everyone can cross the street safely.

"I would kind of like to see policemen patrolling a little bit over here to make sure cars stop when they're supposed to," Dylan Starkey said.

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"In my opinion, I would like to see lower speed limits here," Quirk said.

"Anything we can do to make it safer for the kids that live around here would be the best thing for the community," Amanda Starkey said.

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