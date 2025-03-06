Groundbreaking Detroit journalist, ARISE Detroit! founder Luther Keith passes away

(WXYZ) — Luther Keith, a groundbreaking Detroit journalist who later founded ARISE Detroit! and was a fixture at blues bars throughout metro Detroit, has died. He was 74.

For decades, Keith was a force for good throughout the city he devoted his life to restoring. He joined The Detroit News in 1972 after graduating from the University of Detroit.

During his time at the paper, he broke several barriers and became the first Black sports reporter at a major Detroit daily newspaper in 1973, the first Black reporter assigned to cover the Michigan Capitol in 1979 and the first Black newsroom editor at The Detroit News in 1982.

See our 2013 report where Keith was named a Detroit 2020 Person of the Week in the video below

2013 report on Luther Keith - Detroit 2020 person of the week

Keith also started the Journalism Institute for Minorities at Wayne State University in 1985 and was inducted to the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame in 1995.

According to The Detroit News, he retired from the paper in 2005. A year later, according to The News, he founded ARISE Detroit!, which promotes volunteering and other community projects throughout the City of Detroit.

"It is our belief that everyone can play a role and render service, thereby having a greater impact on solving these chronic problems. Our goal is to unite the entire community — nonprofit organizations, churches, schools, the business community and the media — in an unprecedented call to action," Keith wrote for the ARISE Detroit! website.

According to his website, Keith didn't start playing the blues until 1980, at age 30, after he saw Luther Allison perform in Ann Arbor. He said he didn't perform professionally until he was 45.

"Luther was so inspired by the experience that the following week he purchased a used electric guitar so he could start learning to play,” his website reads. “Blues guitar would become his passion,"

According to The News, Keith played blues until his death, as he had a regular spot playing at Baker's Keyboard Lounge on the first Tuesday of every month. Baker's manager Karen Wilson said Keith was there on Tuesday playing as usual.