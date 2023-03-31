Groundbreaking of La Joya Gardens in SW Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Everything from new jobs to affordable housing is being promised as part of a brand new development, breaking ground in Detroit. The mixed use project is part of a promise to invest in the city’s neighborhoods.

The groundbreaking at 4000 West Vernor is bringing a sense of excitement.

“It’s amazing because it’s for the community to grow,” says Merid Luna, who has lived nearby for 27 years.

According to the city, there will be 53 new apartments. 42 will be affordable housing, and 32 of those will be deeply affordable at rates of 50% or below.

“Jobs and the community together come with this. More things to do. More jobs to grow. It’s an amazing thing happening here," says Luna.

The space has been vacant for a decade. The $24 million dollar project is partnering with the SW Detroit Business Association and Cinnaire Solutions.

“Like the rest of Detroit, rising from the ashes is new beauty. It’s going to be something this whole neighborhood will be proud of,” says Mayor Duggan.

The city says in order to create a thriving and beautiful place, money from the strategic neighborhood fund is also making this possible.

“Localized investment like this helps boost economic opportunity and stabilize neighborhoods through residents retention, and satisfaction while working to increase population density,” says Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero.

The development also is celebrating the rich history of the Hispanic American community.

“Especially with Cinco De Mayo coming, everybody is getting ready.” says Luna.