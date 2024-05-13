Group pushing for new labels, containers for melatonin gummies for kids

This morning, I have a follow up to a health alert that I have been covering in detail.

Earlier this year, I told you about how melatonin gummies have been sending kids to the emergency room, and now there are new calls for more regulation around the supplement.

In March, a CDC report found that between 2019 and 2022, ingesting melatonin while unsupervised led to some 11,000 children being seen in the ER.

In 5,000 of those cases, melatonin gummies were involved.

The big concern for doctors is about the impact melatonin has on the central nervous system. It can make kids so sleepy that it's hard to wake them up.

As a dietary supplement, melatonin does not have to go through FDA approval for safety, effectiveness or labeling before it's sold to the public.

In response, the Council for Responsible Nutrition is now pushing for child safety containers, with new labels warning about the dangers of drowsiness and the choking hazard for small children if not chewed properly.