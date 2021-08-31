Growing with the times: 75-year-old florist company continues to bloom

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI (WXYZ) — In 1946, a small flower shop opened on Detroit's East Side. It was a family-owned business and it's now in its third generation of ownership and thriving in St. Clair Shores.

After nearly 60 years in the florist business, John Adamo has witnessed flowers say what words alone could not.

"Other than signing your name a lot of times you don't have to do any more than that. The flowers say it all. They really do," Adamo said.

Since 1946, Connor Park Florist has been a legacy. Not only for his family but also for his customers.

"We may have started their high school prom or their homecoming. Then we did their wedding, then their showers. And then we've done funerals for the family and we've done weddings for the second and third generations," Adamo said.

Adamo's father started Conner Park Florist in a small corner on Connor near Gratiot.

"And seven kids later, here some of us are still."

He grew a business that would eventually serve popes and presidents.

"He did a number of White House decorations for Christmas, the inaugurations and he did it for a number of presidents," Adamo said.

Today, all of the operations are consolidated into a building on Greater Mack Avenue where John Adamo works besides his wife Connie, his brothers Greg and Paul, and his son Andy.

"Immediate family, extended family—we got a little bit of everyone here," Andy said.

Including long-time employee Tammy Martin who has worked with Conner Park for more than 40 years.

Over the decades of Conner Park's history, the florists' have shared in the region's ups and downs.

"Maybe they put off spending on a new car, new house things like that, but they always bought flowers."

And while the business and technology of flowers has changed over the years, Adamo says the reason for giving them remains unchanged.

"The people who send the flowers, it makes them feel good," Adamo said. "And the people who receive flowers, it makes them feel good. And sometimes the best reason is for no reason at all."