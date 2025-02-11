Gunfire erupts in Clinton Township apartment parking lot after attempted car theft

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some people living at the Parkway Village Apartments complex in Clinton Township are on edge after gunfight broke out in a parking lot early Monday morning.

It all unfolded at the apartment complex near 16 Mile Road and Harper Avenue after an attempted theft of a car.

More than a dozen shots pierced the cold air as a confrontation between suspected car thieves and the car’s owner escalated into gunplay.

Watch surveillance video of the incident below:

Surveillance video captures shots fired in Clinton Township

Kira Anderson says the violence hits close to home in more ways than one: she and a friend were walking back to her apartment from a party store when the shots rang out.

“We literally heard those shots and I didn’t know it was literally right behind us,” Anderson said. “We were literally just coming down this street right here and literally, if we were on this side, we probably would’ve gotten hit. That’s crazy. And we have kids over here and everything.”

Thankfully no one was hurt. Tenants say four suspects were attempting to steal their neighbor’s car.

“He had a gray (Dodge) Charger that they were staking out, trying to steal. I don’t know if they were trying to steal it or break into it, but the guy (car owner) saw it and came out,” Brent Burnside said.

Gunshots rang out soon after. At least three cars were struck by gunfire. Burnside is amazed his building and his truck were not.

"I’d say for a good minute, I was panicking a little bit, like what the heck is going on? 'Cause I came out here to get away from all that shooting,” Burnside said. “You are going to have some that’s going to keep saying, you know, ‘guns kill people,’ no, people kill people. It’s the unintelligent ones out here holding all these guns and using it with no discipline. I just don’t get it.”

Dodge muscle cars are known targets for thieves and routinely top lists for most stolen vehicles, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Highway Loss Data institute. The suspects are said to be still on the run.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information, please call Clinton Township police.

