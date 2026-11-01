DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Communities across Metro Detroit wrapped up Halloween on Saturday with a mix of neighborhood trick-or-treating, community gatherings and family-friendly events.

From decorated streets in Berkley to a Halloween celebration at Detroit's Adams Butzel Complex, families found plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday while collecting candy and showing off their costumes.

One neighborhood that stood out was a section of Berkley near 11 Mile Road and Catalpa Drive, where residents are known for embracing Halloween in a big way.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

Halloween celebrations bring communities together across Metro Detroit

"It's been great in this neighborhood for a long time," said Berkley resident Eric Alexandrowicz, who has lived in the area for six years.

Homes throughout the neighborhood were decked out with Halloween decorations, while sidewalks filled with trick-or-treaters carrying bags overflowing with candy.

"Everywhere around us, everybody is happy, friendly and just enjoyable to be around, and it's one of our favorite things about living here," Alexandrowicz said.

For many families, the neighborhood has become a Halloween destination.

Hezekiah Savaiinaea, who spent about two hours trick-or-treating, proudly showed off his growing candy collection.

"I just want to say this area is the best area ever," he said.

Some visitors traveled from other communities to take part in the festivities. Claudia Jones made the trip from Waterford.

"Great place to come and trick or treat," Jones said.

Ashley Mitchell and her family came from Southfield, continuing what has become a yearly tradition.

"We come here every year, so we love this area," Mitchell said. "We feel really safe, and there are nice decorations and friendly neighbors."

The Halloween fun extended beyond Berkley.

At the Adams Butzel Complex in Detroit, children enjoyed games, costumes and plenty of candy during a community celebration.

"I love the kids. All the energy is positive. I love the costumes," said Janice, a recreational leader at the complex.

Across Metro Detroit, children spent the day collecting candy, visiting community events and celebrating Halloween with friends and family.

Judging by the smiles and candy-filled bags, Halloween was another successful night for families throughout the region.