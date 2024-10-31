Halloween Health & Safety Tips from Dr. Nandi

In today’s Health Alert, Halloween is here, and children will soon be skipping happily through neighborhoods in search of tricks or treats.

My kids love Halloween. They have a lot of fun dressing up, seeing other kids in costume, and visiting the decorated houses. And, of course, there’s the candy too!

While many kids are super excited, tonight also comes with some safety challenges. Child pedestrian injuries are more common on Halloween than on any other night. Research shows that the riskiest time for kids to be out is between 6 and 9 p.m. Also, 62% of child pedestrian traffic fatalities happen mid-block. So, please remind children to look both ways and only cross at intersections.

Now, if your child is old enough to be out without supervision, please remind them to keep their heads up and phones put away. It’s best if they go out in groups or with a buddy. I know kids get excited and run ahead, but staying together helps keep them safe.

What should parents look out for with Halloween treats?

Kids love to dive into their candy right away, but they really should wait until they’re home. While it’s rare, tampering can unfortunately happen. Plus, some cannabis edibles look just like regular candy and could accidentally end up in their bag. It’s best for an adult to go through all the treats first and toss any unwrapped or suspicious-looking items.

I would also recommend having healthy snacks ready when they get back home to keep them from munching on candy right away. And, try to pace out the treats so that kids don’t get stomach aches, nausea or even vomiting from eating too candy. This is a great time to talk with kids about moderation, balance, and enjoying treats in a healthy way.

What should parents do if kids bring home too much candy?

After Halloween, there are some fun ways to handle all that extra candy. Parents can:



Donate it. Some charities, shelters, and food banks will accept candy donations to bring a little extra joy.

Check out buyback programs. Many dentists let kids swap candy for cash or prizes, and some send candy to U.S. troops.

Save it for holiday baking. You can chop up chocolate and use M&Ms for cookies, or decorate gingerbread houses with hard candy.

Use candy for science or art projects. Try dissolving candy in different liquids or let kids make candy mosaics.

Another option is to let kids trade candy for a toy. Let them pick a few favorite treats and trade the rest for a small prize.

And if all else fails, just bring the extra candy to work and leave it in the break room. It’ll be gone soon enough! I wish everyone a safe and fun Halloween tonight!

