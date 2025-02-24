'Hamilton,' 'Phantom' & 'The Lion King' coming to Detroit in 2026

Broadway in Detroit announced that three massive shows will be extras as part of the 2025-26 season.

According to Broadway in Detroit "The Phantom of the Opera," "The Lion King" and "Hamilton" will return to Detroit in 2026.

Earlier this month, the organization announced its 2025-26 subscription season with seven shows.

"The Phantom of the Opera" reopened in London in 2021 and will launch its North American tour in November 2025. It will play at the Detroit Opera House from Feb. 4-15, 2026.

"Hamilton" will return to the Fisher Theatre from April 28-May 17, and "The Lion King" will play at the Detroit Opera House from March 12-April 6, 2026.

Subscribers will have the first chance to purchase tickets. New subscriptions will be available for purchase on April 1.

The Broadway in Detroit subscription season for 2025-26 is:

