Hammoud declares victory in race for Dearborn Mayor

Posted at 12:07 AM, Nov 03, 2021
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Abdullah Hammoud appears to be on his way to the mayor's office in Dearborn.

Hammoud declared victory on Twitter, saying:

Dearborn, we won!

I’m honored & humbled by today’s support. Our residents spoke loudly -- we want change & bold leadership to tackle the challenges our city faces.

We live in the greatest city in America and I’m excited about what we can achieve together.

Let's get to work!

Results on the Wayne County Clerk's website show Hammoud is leading over Gary Woronchak 61% to 38%. However, the results do not show if any votes are still out.

