Hamtramck city clerk placed on leave amid election dispute allegations

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Hamtramck city clerk has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of election interference, just days after a mayoral race was decided by only 11 votes.

A source within the city confirmed Monday that City Clerk Rana Faraj was put on administrative leave after being accused of meddling with last week's election. Faraj previously voiced concerns about alleged voter fraud in past city elections and wrote a letter to the attorney general's office pushing for an investigation.

The controversy centers around 37 absentee ballots that were allegedly found in the city clerk's office after the election.

"There's 37 other ballots that needs to be counted that came out of nowhere," mayoral candidate Adam Alharbi said.

Alharbi and his attorney Nabih Ayad also claim at least one unauthorized person accessed the office during voting, raising questions about uncounted ballots.

"That is a concern because we don't know where they came from and I don't think they should be counted," Alharbi said.

According to unofficial results, voters in Hamtramck elected the political newcomer over his opponent, City Councilman Muhith Mahmood, by just 11 votes.

"The entire election is a concern," Alharbi said.

The Yemeni American candidate and his attorney have filed a lawsuit against the city of Hamtramck, its clerk, Wayne County and Mahmood.

"His opponent signed an affidavit saying he lives in the city of Hamtramck. And come to find out, the investigator's report revealed that he does not live in Hamtramck. He's been living in Troy for seven years," Ayad said.

However, Mahmood disputes the residency allegations. The Bengali American says he's owned the Hamtramck property for about five years.

"I'm in a housing business. I have a house in Hamtramck, a house in Troy, a house in Center Line and one in Detroit," Mahmood said.

Mahmood said one reason for also living in Troy was so his daughter could attend school there. He denies any residency violation and insists that according to the clerk's office, the race still has hundreds of ballots left to certify.

"Next day when he finds out there's some ballots need to be counted or there's some issues, he sent me an email. Then if you don't challenge my winning, then I won't sue you. Otherwise, I'll find a lawsuit against him," Mahmood said.

When asked about concerns regarding the city clerk, Mahmood said it was concerning but declined to comment further while an investigation is ongoing.

Attorney Amir Makled, who recently settled a lawsuit with the city involving Hamtramck's former police chief, defended the clerk's character.

"The city clerk is someone I always found to be deeÎply ethical and hard working, and was very transparent and accountable throughout the entire time I've dealt with her," Makled said.

Makled said he is well aware of the city's politics.

"I've always found the council the one not always working in the best interest of the city," Makled said.

Ayad shared similar feelings and indicated the matter may escalate to federal authorities.

"We're making a complaint with the FBI to go ahead and the public corruption unit to investigate the city of Hamtramck and all the public corruption that's going on," Ayad said.

Calls to Faraj went unanswered. A source close to the matter says her leave is part of "due diligence" and only a full investigation will determine if any crime occurred.

