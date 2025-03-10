Hamtramck driving school shut down by state, building's owner says it's a mix-up

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Hamtramck driving school on Conant Street is under scrutiny for not meeting requirements set by the Michigan Department of State.

Al Baraka Driving School's operations were suspended on Friday after inspectors found the registered place of business closed during working hours with boards on the windows and doors.

It's also alleged that the business failed to maintain records, among other violations.

"We had a fire damage, so they couldn't access the building and records. That's why they suspended it," Shaker Sadeak, the building owner, said.

According to the city, the building caught fire back in April 2023. Sadeak, who is also the former owner of the driving school, says he sold the business to his partner around 11 years ago.

"He is not in town right now," Sadeak said.

As per the complaint documents shared by Sadeak, seven violations of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act have been listed, which include the failure to provide records during the inspection and the business location not being accessible.

"It's in there. Everything is up to date," Sadeak said.

Other violations listed as part of imminent danger to the public allege that the instructors are not certified and the training vehicles are not properly insured.

"That is totally wrong. Our vehicles are fully insured for the instructor and the students. Both our instructors are certified in the state of Michigan," Sadeak said.

The complaint also accuses the school of teaching teen drivers without proper certification.

"It's an adult driving school only," Sadeak said.

"So you don't teach teen drivers?" 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed asked.

"No, sir. We do not," Sadeak said.

However, on the school's website, "driving lessons for teens" is listed under the services section.

"So, you believe the complaint is wrong?" Javed asked.

"Out of the seven counts, five of them are wrong," Sadeak said.

But it seems the 16-year-old school may have a reputation for something else.

"That's the place to go where you will for sure pass. They will give you your license," Katie Simmons said.

A former student, Simmons says Al Baraka is the only driving school she attended before getting her driver's license 10 years ago. When she heard about the school's suspension, like others on social media, she wasn't surprised.

"A lot of the segments I did not pass. Like my parallel parking, I didn't pass. I do remember I ran two stop signs. And I watched him check everything off like I did everything right," Simmons said.

"We don't provide the test. We just provide the training in the vehicle," Sadeak said.

Now, Sadeak says a meeting has been set up next month with the Department of State to iron things out. Until then, the school will remain closed.

