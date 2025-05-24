Hamtramck emergency meeting concerning police chief ends without decision

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Hamtramck held an emergency meeting Friday centering around "volatility within city administration."

That includes accusations of misconduct against Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri. He's on paid administrative leave.

At this point, details of the chief's alleged wrongdoing remain unclear. However, the mayor confirms the FBI was at city hall Friday.

Residents attended the meeting in mass to state their positions.

No action was taken and no decision was made at the meeting. Leading up to it, city manager Max Garbarino expressed his concern that city council may motion to fire him.

The council could have also voted to reinstate the police chief. That did not happen.

Mayor Amer Ghalib told news media after the meeting, "If he's proven guilty by the investigation, then he would be held accountable. But at the same time, two other people are involved in this situation are kept aside."

The city manager told reporters, "We acted decisively. We put the parties involved on an administrative paid leave, and we immediately went to hire an outside company to do a very decisive and fair and factual transparent process with this."

The allegations are still unclear. However, a lively exchange between the mayor and the city manager reveal there are both civil allegations, according to the city manager, and criminal allegations.

During the meeting, Ghalib said, "So that's why the FBI showed up today. That's good. We want the FBI to get involved because it would be fair and transparent and if the police chief is guilty, (then) he should be held accountable. I don't care. I'm not going to defend him."

"The situation has to be investigated. It cannot stay open and just out there. So, it's gotta have a resolution to it."

He added, "The chief deserves to have his chance to be vindicated just as anyone else or (held) responsible."

The mayor and the city manager disagree on the city manager's decision to select an outside firm to investigate. Ghalib said if an outside firm is used, then the council should be a part of that selection process to avoid potential conflicts of interest.