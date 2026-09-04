Hamtramck Labor Day Festival returns for 46th year with boat race, carnival and hundreds of thousands expected

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. — The Hamtramck Labor Day Festival returns this weekend for its 46th year, drawing an expected 200,000 people to the city for a multi-day celebration featuring live music, a carnival, wrestlers, food vendors and a water-balloon boat battle on Jos. Campau.

See the full story in the video below

Hamtramck Labor Day Festival returns for its 46th year this weekend

Konrad Maziarz has helped organize the festival for 16 years and says there is nothing else quite like it.

"It's complete madness. There is no event like it that I know of," Maziarz said.

The festival shifted from a city-run event to a volunteer-based tradition in 2010. Maziarz said keeping that tradition alive is what drives the effort.

"It's important to the city, it's important to the residents and we just want to make sure we continue the tradition," Maziarz said.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a carnival with food vendors and local artists, two stages with musical acts spread across several streets of the Joseph Campau block, and wrestlers adding to the family-friendly atmosphere.

Jeremy Duncan, co-owner of HenriettaHaus — which sells German beer by the bottle and sourdough pizza — is preparing for his 5th festival. He describes Hamtramck as a collage of culture and says the event reflects that.

"We're just a part of that fabric," Duncan said.

Duncan offered a simple endorsement for anyone on the fence about attending.

"You will never regret going to the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival," Duncan said.

Monday's boat race is the centerpiece of the weekend, with anywhere between 10,000 and 20,000 water balloons expected to be thrown. The race features a pirate, admiral and commodore among its participants.

"Chaos, it's complete chaos," Duncan said. "One time a year, Jos. Campau becomes a river."

A parade follows the boat race. Maziarz says attendees can expect the event to be equal parts hectic and eclectic.

Admission to the festival is free.

"There's nothing like it," Duncan said.

————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

