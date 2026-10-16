Hamtramck mayoral election flips after 37 disputed absentee ballots are counted

The results of the Hamtramck mayoral election from 2025 have flipped after 37 disputed absentee ballots were counted on Friday.

According to the unofficial results from Hamtramck, Muhith Mahmood, the opponent of Mayor Adam Alharbi got 2,089 votes after the 37 ballots were counted. Alharbi got 2,077 votes.

WXYZ Mahmood and Alharbi

The contest was originally decided by just 11 votes, and under the new results, Mahmood received 12 more votes than Alharbi.

WXYZ will have more on this breaking story throughout the afternoon.

Watch a previous story on the Hamtramck mayoral election in the video below

Judge orders 37 disputed ballots counted in Hamtramck mayoral race

Past coverage from 7 News Detroit below

"My position always has been to count those 37 ballots. My position was uphold the American democracy, people's rights, and every legal vote has to be counted. As I say, whatever outcome comes, I'm okay with it," Mahmood previously told WXYZ.

Attorney Nabih Ayad, who represents Mayor Alharbi, said the counting won't necessarily settle the election.

"Counting means that they have to be counted, looked at. There's still the ability to challenge those 37 ballots for something that's not proper," Ayad said.

Ayad said he is ready to argue about the integrity of those ballots.

"We feel that very much so that the chain of custody has been broken and somebody walks into a facility and brings these ballots two days after the election that been subject to individuals inside that building," Ayad said.

After the November election, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers chose not to count the 37 ballots, setting off the legal battle.

Political consultant Kerry Jackson said the bigger question now isn't who those ballots may favor.

"At least tabulate them. You never want to tell a voter your vote doesn't count," Jackson said.

"The questions would all be for the clerk's office. How did you preserve them? Have they been in a locked place? Were they ever opened? Are all of them sealed?" Jackson said.

But even if those ballots alter the election result, Alharbi's legal team is also challenging Mahmood's residency qualifications.

"We feel very strongly that his opponent does not live in the city of Hamtramck," Ayad said.

Mahmood disputes that claim.

"I have everything valid, nothing to hide. So I'm not scared of what challenge is going to come up," Mahmood said.

While covering this story last year, Mahmood invited me inside his Hamtramck home. Back then, the former Hamtramck council member said he juggled between this home and another in Troy.

When asked if he is currently living in Hamtramck:

"Most definitely. I've been always living in Hamtramck," Mahmood said.

Regardless of what happens when those ballots are counted, all sides say the election fight may still have a long way to go.

"This dance is going to continue," Ayad said.

"At least until the next election, yeah," Jackson said.

"If you do the right things and nothing will protect me to serve the community. I am very optimistic," Mahmood said.