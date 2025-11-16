Hamtramck mayoral race remains undecided over a week after election

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than a week after Election Day, the Hamtramck mayoral race remains undecided as officials work to resolve ballot disputes that could determine the winner.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted Friday to reject 37 absentee ballots found in the city clerk's office after the election, meaning they will not be counted in the final tally.

"I will make a motion to reject the 37 ballots that are in question," a board member said during the meeting.

According to unofficial results, Adam Alharbi was elected as Hamtramck's new mayor, defeating City Councilman Muhith Mahmood by just 11 votes. However, 120 cured ballots — ballots that needed minor corrections — still need to be counted, which could swing the election results either way.

7 New Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock spoke to Alharbi on Saturday about the remaining 120 votes.

"I think it's a matter of time that we will get an answer from Wayne County," Alharbi said. "I think they will probably be split and I will still have the lead."

7 News Detroit reached out to Mahmood and his attorney multiple times via email and phone. I even stopped by his house in Hamtramck, where his wife answered and said he wasn't home. Mahmood previously spoke to us about the ballot situation.

"We know that voting is a constitutional right and if somebody voted and made a mistake, they should not pay for it," Mahmood said. "They have a right to choose their future leader whether it's me or Adam Alharbi, I don't know who's going to win."

Per state law, the Board of Canvassers must canvas and certify the election results no later than two weeks after Election Day, which is November 18. The winner of the highly contested race should be known soon.

