HAMTRAMCK, Mich. — A car alarm going off just before 1:30 a.m. led two Hamtramck police officers to a suspected car thief — and it was all caught on body camera.

Officers James Todd and Yasin Al-Zubair were on routine patrol in the area of Trowbridge and Conant on November 17th when the alarm caught their attention.

"Officer Al-Zubair and I were in the area of Trowbridge and Conant at the time, just on regular patrol," Todd said.

The officers had been on alert for vehicle break-ins in the area.

"Last couple weeks we have been getting reports of people breaking into vehicles," Todd said.

The alarm led the officers to an auto repair lot — and they approached quietly.

"We took more of a stealth approach," Todd said.

As Al-Zubair moved in, he spotted broken vehicle glass on the ground. Body camera footage then captured the moment a suspect's head popped up from inside a vehicle.

The suspect, 38-year-old Demetrius Banford, was arrested. Investigators say the Honda Pilot had been ransacked. During a search, officers also found stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

Chief Hussein Farhat said Banford also had numerous warrants from other cities. Banford was charged with two felonies: breaking and entering, and identity theft.

"The officers, they're very aware of what's going on. We knew the problems that this city is encountering," Farhat said.

The arrest comes as Hamtramck continues to battle auto thefts. Police data shows 90 auto thefts so far this year, already topping the 87 reported in all of 2025, though still below the 124 reported in 2024.

To address the problem, Farhat said the department has implemented targeted patrols, added 10 new officers, and expanded its network of Flock cameras across the city from 15 to 32.

Farhat also noted the city has seen an 8% reduction in violent crimes this year.

"This is not the city that I want people to come and think they could come here and do a crime," Farhat said.

The officers echoed that message.

"You come to Hamtramck, you're gonna get caught," Al-Zubair said.

"If it's not the first time, you'll get caught the second time," Todd said.

To further curb crime, Hamtramck police will also be launching a drone program, along with AI-powered translation through body cameras and 911 dispatch to improve communication.

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