Hamtramck police chief placed on administrative leave amid investigation

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri and another officer have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, city officials confirmed.

That officer confirmed he reported concerns to management and authorities and he is cooperating with the city's investigation, but he declined to comment further.

Details of the investigation and the specific allegations have not been made public by officials, raising concerns and confusion among city residents.

A memo obtained by 7 News Detroit details multiple accusations against the chief, including claims he used a connection in hopes of securing a presidential pardon for a friend.

"This is part of a continuing saga and continuing drama going on in Hamtramck," said Karen Majewski, former Hamtramck mayor of 16 years who lost to current Mayor Amer Ghalib in 2021. “He (chief) came in a year ago and made quite a splash and made a lot of friends around here, but the allegations that I'm hearing are very serious and deep and dark.”

Hamtramck's current mayor, Ghalib, says the chief denies the allegations, calling it retaliation by the city manager for a personnel decision.

"I and the city council members were not informed of the city manager's decision prior to taking it... The city council will hold an emergency meeting soon to take corrective actions and to address the issue," Ghalib wrote in a message.

City Manager Max Garbarino confirmed to me that the city has retained an outside firm to conduct the investigation but would not release specific details.

Since becoming Hamtramck police chief last year, Altaheri has quickly become a recognizable face in the city. An immigrant from Yemen, he spent roughly 20 years with the Ne York Police Department before calling metro Detroit home.

"A lot of people in Hamtramck liked him because his ancestry was from the Middle East, particularly Yemen, so a lot of people of that ethnicity really like that. A lot of people also share the same faith as him, which is the Islamic faith — they like that too," Hamtramck resident Mohamed Abdinur said.

The chief recently launched a podcast, furthering his connection with the community, leaving residents shocked to hear of his suspension.

"It was really a shock for me because we like this guy," Hamtramck resident Mark Beshara said.

Beshara added that the lack of transparency is troubling.

"It is frustrating because you know, when you have someone as a high-ranking officer in Hamtramck and there's an allegation against him, that's a matter of concern," Beshara said.

We reached out to the police chief, who has so far not responded to our request for an interview.

Majewski expressed concern about the city's next steps.

"My concern is that they'll use that special meeting to shut down this investigation," she said. "This is a very, very serious matter and it needs to go forward for the sake of the city, the sake of law and order."

Despite the allegations, some residents remain hopeful for the chief's return.

"We want the clarity and want that to be cleared and we hope he will come back here to lead the department in Hamtramck once more," Beshara said.

Hamtramck's police union released a letter. You can read it below:

