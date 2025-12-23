Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Happening Today: Mayor Duggan set to speak on budget surplus

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Less than 10 days before the end of his administration, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is set to speak later this afternoon on the city's budget surplus.

This is Duggan's last scheduled press conference as Detroit's Mayor. He's running as an Independent candidate in the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Duggan will be recapping the 2024-25 Fiscal Year and speak on the city's budget surplus. Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield will decide what to do with that money.

We plan to stream Duggan's press conference live, on both our website and our social media pages. You can watch later this afternoon (1 p.m.) at the link below.

