Happening tonight: Vote could pave the way for new AI data center in Howell Township

HOWELL TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A major vote happening tonight could pave the way for a new AI data center in Howell Township.

The Howell data center would be built on farmland near Marr and Fleming roads. The township board of trustees is scheduled to vote on rezoning land later today. But not everyone is happy about the project.

Community members have been telling us for weeks that they are worried about the strain it could put on existing utilities.

The Howell Township Board of Trustees will have the loudest voice today, as today's vote may alter the Howell Township landscape for years to come.

An undisclosed developer wants to build a brand-new, $1 billion Howell Township AI data center for an unnamed Fortune 100 company on 1,000 acres of farmland. But the project can't move forward unless the township board of trustees approves rezoning the land as industrial, which is voted on today.

Howell Township resident Richie Kamenski, like many others, is against the data center's construction. He's lived there for 17 years and said it'll disturb the peace.

“I moved out here quiet, ya know, got out of the city to move here. Just retired and now I got me a data center," Kamenski said. “Ya know, we don’t want it. Bottom line, we don’t want it.”

Township residents have attended multiple public meetings about the data center over the past few months. They've voiced concerns about potential noise, pollution, and an excessive water and electricity strain.

“I wasn’t sure of what to expect," said Howell resident Aaron Currie. "But, as answers started to be developed, it just didn’t look like a good fit for the Howell community.”

Mike Vogt is an attorney who represents the undisclosed developer.

“This thing is being designed and developed in a way to minimize any potential impacts," Vogt said. "But if there was an issue, we're the funds upfront so the township will never have to come out of pocket to enforce its regulations or to enforce its conditions that we're proposing.”

Vogt said the developer thoroughly addressed the top three concerns for residents:



The data center's water will run on a closed-loop system, and won't strain other property owners

They'll initiate a property value protection plan. Homeowners living within 1,000 feet can sell their home to the developers for the appraised value, plus one percent. There's also a provision for residents living within 2,500 feet.

A developer-funded escrow account will pay the township and residents legal or other fees if issues arise.

The board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center.

