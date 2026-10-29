(WXYZ) — A hard hat is a symbol of safety on a construction site, but in Detroit, it’s also becoming a canvas for creativity and an opportunity to give back.

Sachse Construction is approaching the deadline for its annual Hard Hats for Detroit charity auction, featuring one-of-a-kind hard hats created by local artists. Proceeds from each piece will benefit a different Detroit nonprofit.

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Hard Hats for Detroit turns construction gear into art while supporting local nonprofits

For artist Tyrone Jack, the project presented a chance to bring his creativity to an unusual canvas.

“Every day I take ideas and make them to come to life,” Jack said.

An oil painter and automotive design modeler, Jack transformed a hard hat using materials inspired by footwear.

“Found leather that you would find in sneakers and I found different patterns and different textures,” Jack said.

Jack’s creation is one of three hard hats up for auction through Hard Hats for Detroit, a fundraiser that Sachse Construction says reflects its commitment to the communities where it works.

“We build hotels, we build shopping malls, we build apartment buildings like the one we’re standing in now but what we’re most proud of is building community,” said Jill Brack, vice president of engagement at Sachse Construction.

Each hard hat will benefit a different nonprofit organization.

A hard hat designed by Melissa DiVietri will support Trove Market, a marketplace for entrepreneurs with disabilities.

Another piece, a ceramic hard hat created by Todd Sasche, will support SAY Detroit, which offers programs for vulnerable populations.

Jack’s hard hat pays tribute to his Caribbean roots.

“I was born in Trinidad and moved to the U.S. when I was five,” Jack said.

Proceeds from Jack’s piece will benefit MARTKD, a creative hub in Detroit that works with artists and helps them develop their careers.

“Which is where we filter a lot of our artists through and give them skills on how to build a creative career and contribute to the creative economy here in Detroit,” said Dion Walcott, founder of MARTKD.

The fundraiser has also provided support to Detroit organizations in previous years.

Sharnese Harris, founder and CEO of The Konnection, said her organization has previously received funding through Hard Hats for Detroit. The Konnection provides Detroit students with mentorship and programming, along with a space where they can access essentials and clothing at no cost.

“It allows students to have free access to whatever they need throughout the day. Things we may take for granted, some students may not have that,” Harris said.

Harris said support from the campaign has helped The Konnection continue its mission.

“This campaign has been a big huge support for us and it’s helped changed the trajectory of our organization as a whole,” Harris said.

The Hard Hats for Detroit auction closes Friday, October 30, at 3 p.m.

