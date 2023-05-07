Hard work, community is the key to success for Canton-based Amin Realty

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Outside of Amin Realty’s new office on Ford Road in Canton, there’s excitement in the air.

The company has grown quickly under the leadership of CEO Sam Amin, who attributes the success to the amazing opportunities our country provides.

Sam is an immigrant from Bangladesh who came to the U.S. in 2009 at just 16-years-old.

He says working hard and pursuing his education led to a chance to start Amin Realty in 2017, with a focus on diversity and opening doors for young people.

The average age of employees at Amin Realty is 24-26.

“There’s so many other companies but we want to focus on underprivileged, youth and especially immigrants,” said Sam Amin, founder of Amin Realty.

The independent brokerage has expanded from one office in Macomb County to several locations, including Oakland and Wayne Counties.

Now, more than 150 agents are part of the top ranked independent brokerage which has given back more than $230,000 to youth clubs and kids sporting teams in metro Detroit.

“I came to the states at 16-years-old. If not for America, I don’t know where I would be. So I want to extend that opportunity,” Amin said.

“It’s the ‘All American’ immigrant story. You have individuals that come with nothing, basically nothing and build something like this and… they are participating in the community,” said Nabih Ayad, founder of the Arab American Civil Rights League.

In Canton, the head of the Arab American Civil Rights League is also celebrating the community by welcoming companies of diverse backgrounds.

“We are appreciative Canton has always been very supportive of its diverse community members. This is just another example. We support wholeheartedly this effort by an individual that came here at 16-years-old,” said Ayad.

For Sam, this milestone is not only a chance to enjoy success but also look to the future by serving families who also believe in pursuing their dreams and career goals as part of a culture of inclusivity in metro Detroit.

“We launched our Oakland County office in Troy seven months ago. In Macomb County, we are number one… with the highest number of sales and closings,” Sam said.

To apply for available realtor positions with Amin Realty, click here.

