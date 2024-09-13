The Washtenaw County Health Department said a harmful algal bloom (HAB) has been reported in Ford Lake in Ypsilanti.

According to the county, testing on Sept. 10 confirmed the presence of microcystin toxin levels above the EPA-recommended recreational limit.

See video of the harmful algal bloom in Ford Lake in the video below

Harmful algal bloom reported in Ford Lake in Ypsilanti; here's what to know

The public health advisory will remain in effect for any areas with visible blue-green water or water with green shade.

According to the health department, a resident reported the suspected HAB on Ford Lake on Sept. 10.

People and pets should avoid direct body contact with scums in the lake, water that is blue-green or water that looks like it has a green sheen or spilled paint on the surface.

The health department says:



You can swim in the water but stay away from water that has scums or mats, looks like spilled paint, or has colored streaks. People and pets should rinse off after swimming.

Keep children and pets away from algae in the water or on the shore.

Do not let pets or livestock drink the water or eat scum on the shore.

All fish should be caught and released and not consumed. Ford Lake is under a Do Not Eat Fish Advisory.

Do not drink water from lakes, ponds, or rivers.

When in doubt, keep people and pets out of the water.

Call you doctor or veterinarian if you or your pet get sick after going in the water.

People who choose to water ski, boat or tube in areas with visible HAB should be cautious.

People who choose to water ski, boat, and/or tube in areas with visible algal scums should be cautious.

"Breathing in water droplets with algae from the boat spray may cause nose and throat irritation. Swallowing large amounts of water containing cyanotoxins while swimming, wading, or playing in the water may cause flu-like symptoms, gastrointestinal illness, or neurotoxic symptoms. These may include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, numbness, headaches, dizziness, or difficulty breathing. Swallowing large amounts of cyanotoxins can harm the liver or kidneys," the health department said.

Harmful algal blooms are naturally-occurring and many factors cause them to form.

If you see a HAB, follow these steps.

