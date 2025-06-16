HarMoney financial repair program begins June 24; here's how to register

(WXYZ) — If your credit card bills are piling up and your credit score is weighing you down, Gesher Human Services' HarMoney Program may be for you.

I've reported on the program for several years now, and I've talked with participants who have said it has changed their life.

HarMoney is a free financial repair program made possible by a $75,000 grant from Huntington Bank.

Watch below: HarMoney financial repair program expands in 2025 to help Metro Detroiters get back on track

HarMoney financial repair program expands in 2025 to help Metro Detroiters get back on track

This program is for low-to-moderate income families with a credit score of 620 or below.

The free course teaches people about budgeting, money management, how to save, and even how to reach out to creditors to figure out payment options. Participants can also take the free Homebuyer Education class.

Roy Ford of Detroit recently took the classes. Once he finished, he was eli0gible for up to $2,500 to either pay off debt or use for a down payment on a home. He used it to buy his very first home in Pontiac last month.

The program begins June 24, but people need to register preferably by June 18. There's a free informational meeting on Tuesday, June 17 if you have questions.

You can register for the program at geshermi.org/harmoney