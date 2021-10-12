Harper Woods police investigating after man reportedly points gun at kids, demands money

(WXYZ) — An incident involving two young children leaving school after a sporting event has left a mother outraged and Harper Woods police searching for an attempted armed robber.

The boys' mother says she was terrified to learn they were held up at gunpoint by a man in a vehicle, and couldn’t believe this could happen on their way home from middle school.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, a metro Detroit mother, who asks us not to use her name, says her boys ages 12 and 10 had been coming home from Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods when the unthinkable happened. The driver of a black Chevy Equinox reportedly stopped next to them at Canton and Harper in Harper Woods and demanded money with a gun pointed right at them.

Their mother says they quickly split up, running in separate directions before making it to an area near a Sunoco at Harper and Vernier.

"They got scared and thought they were about to die or get shot. They said in order for them to survive, they split up," said the mother.

They called their grandmother for help after the gunman took off. They thankfully were not harmed. However, the traumatic experience is something they never could’ve predicted and their mother now prays the man is located by police as quickly as possible, given the danger he poses.

Police don’t have a detailed suspect description at this point, but say he was last seen fleeing southbound on Canton following the incident.

"How much money do you think a kid would have? A 10- and 12-year-old,” said the mother.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call Harper Woods Police.