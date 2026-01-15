Hazel Park pizza shop owner turns home hobby into brick-and-mortar restaurant in under a year

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hazel Park's food scene is expanding with a new pizza restaurant that has quite the origin story.

Amelia Street Pizza Co owner, Matt Arb, transformed his passion into a pop-up operation and then secured a permanent storefront in less than 12 months, discovering a way to turn his love for pizza into a thriving business venture.

"I was doing it for fun, for me, and then I made an Instagram account so I wouldn't annoy my friends with just constant pizza stuff. Some friends asked to try and posted about it, and it turned into this online thing," Arb said.

Arb took to social media this time last year, posting pictures of pepperoni pizza creations. A couple months later, he started getting customers and became busy running a home-based pop-up shop. In June, the banker of seven years quit his job to pursue his pepperoni pizzas full time.

"I guess I believed in what I was doing even before there was really any proof of it, and I just wanted to see where it went. I figured I'm OK with mistakes, but I regret not going for it. And I just wanted to see what happens," Arb said.

Arb isn't doing this alone. He's partnering with James Rigato, acclaimed chef and owner of Mabel Gray, a Hazel Park restaurant that has served customers for more than a decade.

Rigato, Arb's investor and mentor, helped turn Arb's pop-up into a permanent brick-and-mortar location.

He provided a statement saying: "When I first met Matt, I was impressed by his love of pizza and the process of making it. He has a real dedication to the craft and approaches it with curiosity and discipline. He's not from a culinary background, but he's a natural. I was able to open Mabel Gray because of sweat equity. My business partner, Ed Mamou, took a chance on me. I’m inspired to do the same for others."

Local resident David Justice appreciates the entrepreneurial journey.

"It's pretty cool that someone can start from that small — it shows dedication. Dedication for sure," Justice said.

Arb plans to open Amelia Street Pizza Co in the spring, located on 951 E. 9 Mile Road in Hazel Park. The restaurant is named after his home street — the place where it all started.

"This whole thing has just been a big surprise," Arb said.

