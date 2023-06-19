Hazel Park residents complain about business alarm; car lot says not us

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in one Hazel Park neighborhood say a business' security alarm system has become quite the nuisance by chiming during off-hours, waking residents up and being disruptive during the day.

However, that establishment isn’t within city limits and sits across 8 Mile Road.

"Champs Auto (Sales)," resident Beth Holland said. "You can’t miss it. You just follow the sound of the siren."

Another resident, Ron Nagy, said, “It’s been an ongoing issue for the neighbors around here because if you have your windows open and sitting around and it goes on an hour or two hours, it’s pretty annoying."

Resident Charles Gladue said he initially complained five or six years ago when the noise started.

"All I’ve done is leave messages. Never got any return call," he said.

Holland described, "It’s incessant, all weekend long. All weekend long. It’ll start and it’s a whoop, whoop, whoop."

"Then it stops for a second, and then it starts right back up. It’s like absolute torture because you think, oh my gosh, it’s finally going to stop. And it doesn’t," she explained.

When asked what he'd like to see happen, Gladue said, "Just fix it, so it isn’t going off."

7 Action News stopped by the Hazel Park Police Department. A sergeant said the department has received several complaints. However, he said residents are referred to Detroit police because the car lot is in Detroit’s jurisdiction.

Hazel Park police said they’ve observed the noise coming from the car lot.

However, the car lot told 7 Action News that is not the case. Sean Nannoshi, Champs' finance director, agreed to talk with 7 Action News to address concerns.

“Just so you know, the alarm system that we have, everybody in this industrial area and also dealerships, they have a lot of the same alarm. So, I'm feeling that maybe the neighbors are hearing it from somewhere else and they’re thinking it’s coming from my end," he explained.

When asked about the claim that the noise began five or six years ago, Nannoshi said, "If anything was happening for that long, I feel like it would have gotten done by now."

"Now it’s something that I need to see what’s going on. You need to see what’s going on or if it is a different business. But other than that, we love our neighbors and we want everybody to feel safe," Nannoshi said.

7 Action News reached out to Detroit police to find out if they had any more information about the source of the noise or any complaints they received.

DPD asked for more information from neighbors before they could dig into the matter. We will stay on top of this story and let you know what happens.